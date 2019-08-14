Inaugural Downtown Rock Springs “College Night Out” Set For September 4

Rock Springs, WY (8/14/19) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has finalized plans for the inaugural College Night Out. The event is set for Wednesday, September 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

College Night Out will showcase Downtown Rock Springs while welcoming students to Western Wyoming Community College. Residents are being encouraged to get into the “Western Spirit” and wear red and white that day.

College Night Out events will take place in Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs. Commerce Bank of Wyoming will be giving away free burgers to the first 100 students with their valid ID card between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Live music will be provided by Flyover Town, will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The first 25 students with their ID cards will also receive a Downtown Rock Springs SWAG bag. There will also be games and door prizes. Western Wyoming Community College will be offering transportation to and from campus for students.