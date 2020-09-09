Inches of snow and 80+ mph winds Tuesday in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) — According to the National Weather Service, Green River received five inches of snow Tuesday. Rock Springs was officially measured at three inches of accumulation. Snow total amounts listed were as of 5:42 p.m. Tuesday. Casper received a little over six inches of snow with reports of up to 17 inches falling on Casper Mountain. Areas around South Pass City and the Lander measured anywhere from seven to 12 inches.

But the snow wasn’t the worst part of the storm system. That was the wind. According to the National Weather Service, the Southwest Regional Airport located just outside of Rock Springs had a peak wind gust of 86 mph around 5 a.m. yesterday. Areas around South Pass experienced wind speeds of just over 70 mph early Tuesday morning.

Area winds today will be much calmer with forecast speeds of 15 to 25 mph today and tonight with lighter winds by Thursday. We could see also see a few morning and evening snow showers. Click here for Sweetwater County’s seven-day forecast.