Incident involving the death of a student at RSHS following a vehicular accident

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PARENTSQUARE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING —

From Parent Square,

Hello Sweetwater #1 Community,

It is with great sadness that Sweetwater County School District Number One has learned of an incident today involving the death of a student at Rock Springs High School following a vehicular accident.

Our sympathies and support are with all the families and friends affected by this incident. The District is making special counseling services available to students and staff today at Rock Springs High School from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Counselors will also be available tomorrow beginning at 7:00 a.m. at RSHS and they will continue to be available throughout the week and longer if needed. All school counselors and social workers will be available to assist at all schools throughout the District, as needed. As a community, we all should expect and understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. In light of these tragic events, we ask for compassion, care, and support for each other during this difficult time.

As a result of the ongoing investigation of this tragic incident, which took place off campus, we ask that all traffic after school today at Rock Springs High School stay on James Drive for pick up and any drop off as Juniper Street, H Street, and Elm Street are closed at this time.

Take care,

Glen Suppes, RSHS Principal

Hope Downs-Lewis, RSHS Assistant Principal

Cynthia Porter, RSHS Assistant Principal

Ben Straka, RSHS Assistant Principal

Tom Jassman, RSHS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director

Nicole Bolton, Director of Human Resources

Kelly McGovern, Superintendent of Schools