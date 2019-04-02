Incoming Cowgirls Have had Impressive Senior Seasons

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 2, 2019) – High school basketball seasons have come to an end this year, and the three players signed to play basketball at Wyoming next season wrapped up impressive senior campaigns. McKinley Bradshaw, Paige Powell and Jaeden Vaifanua each put up big numbers for their teams and each one of them earned all-state honors. The trio will suit up for the Cowgirls next season, as Wyoming will look to build off an historic 2018-19 season.

Bradshaw, a guard from Lyman, Wyo., finished the season by earning Class 3A all-state honors from the Casper Star-Tribune for the fourth time in her career. She ended the year as 3A’s leading scorer, pouring in 17.5 points per game. There was more to her game than scoring, as she finished first in 3A with 5.3 steals per game, fourth with 3.4 assists per contest, third with 7.8 rebounds per game and third with 1.8 blocks each time out on the court. She scored a season-high 42 points against Green River. Bradshaw nearly recorded a rare triple-double without at least 10 points when she had 11 rebounds, 12 assists and nine steals against Big Piney. On the year, she had seven double-doubles and had season highs of 18 rebounds, 12 assists, nine steals and five blocks.

Powell, a forward who played for Cody High School, was named Class 4A all-state by the Casper Star-Tribune following her tremendous senior season. This year, Powell averaged 13.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game as one of only three players in class 4A to average a double-double. She showed off her all-around game by finishing fifth in the state in 4A with 3.2 assists per game, second with 3.5 blocks per game and averaged 2.5 steals per contest, which is tied for 10th best in the state. She scored a season-high 26 points against Green River, and she had a class 4A single-game best 19 rebounds against Kelly Walsh. Powell had three games with seven blocks and a season-high five steals against Laramie.

Vaifanua was one of the most dominant forwards in the state of Utah last season while playing for Corner Canyon High School, averaging nearly a double-double with 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Defensively, she made her presence felt with 2.8 blocks and 2.0 steals per contest. She helped lead Corner Canyon to a 5A State runner-up finish, doing everything she could to help the team in the championship game with a season-high 32 points and 12 rebounds. She had a season-best 17 rebounds against Cottonwood on Feb. 12, and nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks in the state semifinals against Skyridge. Vaifanua capped her senior season by earning 5A first-team all-state honors from the Deseret News.

The Cowgirls finished the 2018-19 season with 25 wins, tied for the second most in program history, and played in the program’s first-ever Mountain West Championship game. Wyoming had 20-plus wins for the third season in a row, and tied the program record with 13 conference wins. Bailee Cotton, Marta Gomez and Karla Erjavec were honored by the Mountain West with individual honors following the regular season.