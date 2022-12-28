Increased presence of fentanyl in our community

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Police Department has recently responded to an increased number of drug-related calls where suspected fentanyl has been present.

While fentanyl is not new to our state or community, the increased presence of it is concerning. Since 2020, the Wyoming State Crime Lab has seen a 200% increase in the number of items containing suspected fentanyl tested at their labs. Fentanyl is an opioid that is found in both powdered form and solid form and has been seen in multiple different pill colors.

RSPD has recently observed fentanyl in a pressed blue pill form with the number 30 on it which resembles oxycontin pills. Fentanyl can be absorbed through skin contact so it is important not to touch pills or any equipment that you believe could contain fentanyl. If someone is experiencing an opioid overdose, please call 911 and Narcan should be administered if available.

For more information on fentanyl and the hazards associated with it please visit:

National Institute on Drug Abuse

DEA Drug Fact Sheet