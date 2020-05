LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — According to officials, the induction banquet for the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

The banquet was scheduled to take place on Friday, September 4.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Officials plan to give an update of when the Class of 2020 will be honored.

To read about each inductee click here.