Infinity Power and Controls donates bikes to RSPD after some were stolen last month

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 16, 2020) – Infinity Power and Controls, a local electrical supply company, donated three bikes to the Rock Springs Police Department to replace some that were stolen recently.

“We had some bikes left over from last year’s Bikes and Bears. We weren’t doing bikes this year, so we decided to donate them to the police department after we found out that their bikes were stolen,” said Bruce Pivic.

Last month, the police department had eight bikes stolen from the animal control building, located at 836 W Center Street. The bikes were used for the Junior Police Academy, which is a four-day summer programed designed to teach fifth- and sixth-graders about law enforcement and the whole criminal justice system.

“We get them to know the police officers and get them to know that we’re just people and we’re approachable and that it’s a great career field and a great path if that’s what you choose to do,” said RSPD Chief Dwane Pacheco.

Since the eight bikes went missing on Nov. 12, only one has returned.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he padlocks had been cut off both of RSPD’s trailers

“This will definitely help us. We really appreciate Bruce and Infinity for thinking about us and helping us out,” Pacheco said. “It’s unfortunate, but we can be victims just as much as anybody else can.

“We have them in a better place now where we can see them all the time and get eyes on them. Like we tell people, put them in a lighted area and in a fenced off area. Take the proper precautions and good things will probably happen. ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ usually isn’t a good idea.

“We’re still looking for them and if anybody has any tips out there where those bikes, we’d love to talk those people who have them.”

The remaining 7 missing bicycles are gray, black, and white “Giant” Rincon bicycles in the following sizes:

1 14″ Mountain Bike

2 16″ Mountain Bikes

2 18″ Mountain Bikes

2 20″ Mountain Bikes

A three-burner camp stove was also stolen out of the trailer.

If someone has any information regarding the theft, please contact Officer Douchant at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The person may remain anonymous