Infinity Power and Controls donates teddy bears to children for 12th year in a row

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 19, 2020) – Over the last 12 years, Infinity Power and Controls has donated 3,600 bears to boys and girls all over the community.

Advertisement

Even during the pandemic, this year is no different. The local electrical and controls company delivered 100 teddy bears to 50 boys and 50 girls from ages 6 years old and younger on Saturday.

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and their sponsor Kay Jewelers donated the bears this year.

The bears will be mailed via USPS to the winner’s address provided on the registration form and will be delivered in time for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Along with a bear, children’s mask will be included. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no local pickup.

The list of the winners will be revealed on Tuesday, Dec. 22