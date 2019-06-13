Infinity Power And Controls Has Opportunity For A Field Technician

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 19 years. We are looking for positive, team and goal oriented individuals to complete our dynamic team as a Field Technician.

Job Responsibilities:

As a Field Technician, you will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation.

Job Qualifications:

Associates degree in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred.

Current Wyoming Low Voltage license or enrollment in Electrical Apprenticeship Program a plus.

Willing to travel.

Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record according to our insurance standard.

A high school diploma or GED is required.

Any experience in the automation industry is a plus.

Our Excellent Benefits Package Includes:

Competitive Wages

Premiums paid for employee health insurance

AFLAC Cancer, Accident, Dental and Short Term Disability

Vision Plan

Paid Life Insurance Policy

401(k) Plan

Vacation, Sick and Holiday Pay

Education Assistance

Assistance with FRC’s and Tool Allowance

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Ste 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. You may also email your resume’ to [email protected] or apply online at www.infinitypower.com.