Information for fans attending Wyoming Cowboys football games

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 27, 2020) – University of Wyoming athletics looks forward to another exciting and successful football season. We want all Cowboy football fans to have an enjoyable experience inside War Memorial Stadium, while providing for a friendly and safe environment for fans of all ages.

Information to Know for 2020 Football Season:

Tickets

Ticket Sales Due to limited attendance, tickets will only be available on a single-game basis for the 2020 season. For more information including purchase times, visit gowyo.com/tickets or call the Athletics Ticket Office at 307-766-7220.

Mobile Tickets A mobile ticket option is available for Cowboy Football games. Mobile tickets are sent to ticket holders via email and can be accessed by ticket holders through the digital wallet functions on their smartphones. The move to mobile ticketing allows for faster delivery of tickets to fans, contactless transactions at gates, and more flexibility for ticket holders. Step by step instructions for both iPhone and Android devices can be found at GoWyo.com/MobileTickets



Parking Information

New this year – parking lots will not open until 2.5 hours prior to kickoff.

Tailgating In consideration of keeping fans in attendance at 2020 Wyoming Football games as safe as possible, tailgating will not be allowed on University of Wyoming property for the 2020 season.

Mobile Parking Passes All parking passes obtained through the Cowboy Joe Club for football season have moved to MOBILE ONLY. Mobile parking passes are sent to ticket holders via email and can be accessed by ticket holders through the digital wallet functions on their smartphones. The move to mobile ticketing allows for faster delivery of tickets to fans, contactless transactions at gates, and more flexibility for ticket holders. Step by step instructions for both iPhone and Android devices can be found at GoWyo.com/MobileTickets



Stadium Policies

Face Coverings Per the University of Wyoming COVID-19 policy, face coverings will be REQUIRED of all fans in order to enter the stadium. Fans are encouraged to bring their own face coverings.

Clear Bag Policy As was announced earlier this year, there will be a Clear Bag policy in place for the 2020 football season. Use the following link for the full policy and FAQ: gowyo.com/clearbag



Gate Entry Entry lines will be spaced out to provide adequate social distancing. The North end zone walkway will not be accessible, therefore fans should enter through their assigned gates in order to avoid congestion and inconvenience. Fans with tickets on the West side of the stadium should enter through Gate 1 or Gate 8. Fans with tickets on the East side of the stadium should enter through Gate 4 or Gate 6.

Health and Safety Per the University of Wyoming’s COVID-19 policy regarding visitors to campus: “UW expects all visitors to abide by the same preventive guidelines we have established for our employees and students in the COVID Policy, including:” Do not come to campus if you are sick Wear a face covering (Fans are asked to bring their own face coverings) Maintain social distancing Minimize contact with shared surfaces Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. As recommended by the CDC, everyone must cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of their elbow. Used tissues should be thrown in the trash and hands washed immediately with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use of hand sanitizer when necessary.

Connectivity New this year – FREE WiFi access inside War Memorial Stadium Connect to “Pokes WIFI”

