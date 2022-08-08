Information on the first Primary Election Debates taking place this week

Photo from SweetwaterGOP Facebook Page

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Sweetwater County – The first primary election debates will begin today, Monday, August 8, at the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Rock Springs. Monday’s debates will start at 6:00 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. Today’s first debate will be the Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court debate with DonnaLee Bobak and Annette Eychner. Then it will be followed by the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Address from Dan Eramouspe. Next in line will be the Sweetwater County Treasurer debate with Stephen Allen, Mark Cowan, and Tony Yerkovich. The ending debate for tonight will be the Sweetwater County Sheriff debate between John Grossnickle and Dwane Pacheco.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The Tuesday, August 9 debates will be held at the Broadway Theatre again, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and running until 9:00 p.m. First up on Tuesday night will be the Sweetwater County Clerk debate between Anita Frey and Cindy Lane. The second debate will be the Sweetwater County Assessor debate involving Dave Divis and Perri Rubeck. The debate will close with the Sweetwater County Commissioner debate including Chris Davis, Roy Lloyd, Les Mauch, Jeff Ramaj, Island Richards, Robb Slaughter, Jeff Smith, and Keaton West.

The third set of debates will be on Wednesday, August 10, starting at 6:00 p.m. and running until 9:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre. The Sweetwater House District Forum with JT Larson, Scott Heiner, Cody Wylie, and Clark Stith will start off the night. Next up the Sweetwater House District 47 debate will take place between Bob Davis and Clyde Johnson. The second debate will be the Sweetwater House District 60 debate with Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec. The Sweetwater County Senate District 11 Address by Larry Hicks will take place afterward, and then the night will end with the Sweetwater County Senate District 13 debate between Tom James and Stacy Jones.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

On Thursday, August 11 starting at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. there will be a candidate meet and greet held at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. The public is welcome to come down and meet the candidates.

On Friday, August 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the Mayoral and City Council debates will take place. Those running for City Council for Rock Springs include Jeannie Demas for Ward 1, Thomas Allen and David Thompson for Ward 2, Bradley Chrisman and Danil Pedri for Ward 3, and Eric Bingham and Randy Hanson for Ward 4. Matthew Jackman, Wally Johnson, Max Mickelson, Kathy Phelps, and Dave Radakovich are running for Mayor of the City of Rock Springs. Candidates running for Green River City Council include Jon Fernandez and Ronald Williams for Ward 1, Michael Shutran for Ward 2, and Gary Killpack and Robert Ross for Ward 3. Mark Peterson and Pete Rust are running for Mayor of the City of Green River.

Questions may be asked at the end of the debate. Cell phones are asked to be turned off during the event.

If you want to listen to these debates, tune into Wyo4news Facebook as we cover these events live.

Here is a list of polling locations and the official ballot. If you are interested in filling out an online absentee ballot request form, click here.