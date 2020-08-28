Information sought on deer shot north of Cody

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website

CODY, WYOMING (August 28, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two white-tailed doe deer that were illegally shot and left to waste north of Cody.

North Cody Game Warden Travis Crane said the deer were discovered approximately two miles north of Cody on Highway 120, just south of the Heart Mountain Canal. Both deer were near the right-of-way fence, approximately 30 yards off the west side of the highway. “We believe the deer were shot Saturday, August 22, most likely in the evening,” Crane said.

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call North Cody Game Warden Travis Crane at 307-587-4304, the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125, or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to the arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.