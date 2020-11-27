Inmate dies at Correctional Institution in Torrington

(November 27, 2020) — Press Release

John Christian Tygart, (pictured) a Wyoming inmate, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, from a suspected suicide at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming.

Tygart was originally convicted of child abuse in Laramie County Wyoming on Sept. 24, 2020, and sentenced to 2-4 years by District Court Judge Campbell.

Tygart was born on May 8, 1999 in Scottsbluff, NB.

The matter is under investigation by the Torrington Police Department Corner’s Office. As

required by department policy, an autopsy has been ordered.