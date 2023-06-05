Inmate escapes from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp Forestry Work Crew

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Department of Corrections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has reported Inmate John E. Handy 34320 has escaped from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp Forestry Work Crew in Weston County, WY today, June 5, 2023.

Inmate Handy was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in Sublette County, WY for Unlawful Manufacture Or Delivery of a Schedule I, II, or I Substance (Marijuana). Inmate Handy is 5’8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Please report all sightings of this individual to the Weston County Sheriff’s Office.