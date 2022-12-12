Interactive learning available for older adults this winter

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — A slate of free interactive online programming, supported by the Wyoming Department of Health and designed to increase activity and wellness among older Wyoming adults, is currently featuring a number of winter holiday options.

Jeff Clark, Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said the “GetSetUp” digital education platform is designed to help older adults bridge the digital divide, combat social isolation and live more connected lives.

“Wyoming residents can access thousands of interactive classes taught by older adults to their peers on GetSetUp,” Clark said. General subjects available range from how to effectively use digital technology, to health and wellness through fitness and cooking to a full range of enrichment classes.

More than 4,000 Wyoming residents have participated in classes over the last year since WDH began its partnership with GetSetUp.

“The loneliness we hear many older people feel can sometimes get worse during the winter when weather conditions and the holidays can lead people to feel more isolated,” Clark said.

GetSetUp classes are a simple way to connect with others from one’s home throughout the holiday season and the winter. Online holiday programs include topics such as Christmas market tours, photography tips, recipe help and craft ideas.

The GetSetUp program also helps active agers become more fit, learn to manage their finances, develop new skills and even supplement their income. Special “New Year, New Me” programming is running into the new year to help people accomplish their goals in one or all three learning tracks on Health and Wellness, Money and Business and Growth and Development.

GetSetUp helps address aging health by assuring older adults stay connected to the technical tools they need to age in place at home. “Research has shown older adults who learn how to use their tech devices to stay connected with family and interact with others will age more successfully,” Clark said.

GetSetUp’s custom-built video learning interface is available around the clock and has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels. The platform offers support via phone and in all classes to help learners with technology, and includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes.

Clark noted many classes are available in multiple languages including English, Mandarin, Hindi; a growing number of weekly classes are offered in Spanish.

Wyoming’s older adults can safely and easily connect with a worldwide community by visiting https://www.getsetup.io/partner/wyoming online.

Because of the WDH Aging Division partnership with GetSetUp, the classes are free for state residents. To avoid fees, residents should use the coupon code “Wyoming” while booking classes.