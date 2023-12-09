Interim Police Chief Captain Shaun Sturlaugson promoted as the next Chief of Police for the City of Green River

Shaun Sturlaugson new Green River Chief of Police.

December 08, 2023 — The City of Green River has just announced Captain Shaun Sturlaugson as their next chief of police. Shaun Sturlaugson has served as interim police chief for the City of Green River since April 17th of this year, when the previous chief, Tom Jarvie, retired after 31 years of service.

“I am very grateful, excited, and yet humbled by this enormous responsibility,” said Sturlaugson. “I look forward to continuing my commitment and dedication to fostering an environment where our officers and staff want to come to work every day. I also recognize the devotion needed by my team and me to ensure our community members are proud of their police department and their officers. I am excited to continue establishing highly positive community and partnering agency relationships.”

Sturlaugson has been in law enforcement for nearly 24 years, with the last 19+ years of his career being with the City of Green River. He has spent time in every facet of police work, including patrol, investigations, field training, and SWAT. Shaun has an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice from Central Wyoming College and a Bachelor’s degree with honors in Geography and Natural Resource Management from the University of Wyoming.

In his leadership roles with the police department, Shaun has been instrumental in training officers as a Field Training Officer for 11 years, a Patrol Corporal and Sergeant, a Commander of the SWAT team, a Co-Commander of the Sweetwater County joint SWAT team, a member of the Sweetwater County Joint Communications Board, and as a Captain for the last five and a half years.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust expressed his excitement. “Shaun Sturlaugson is a natural leader. You can see he is full of integrity and has a great connection with his department, who he works with, and within the community. He will help lead our police department into the future.”

Regarding the City of Green River Police Department, Chief Sturlaugson said, “The Green River Police Department has had a great reputation of service and commitment to the community for decades, and it is because we employ some of the very best dedicated, hard-working, and courageous men and women in the profession. I was honored to work alongside them and blessed to continue to work with them and lead them into this next chapter for the Green River Police Department.”

Reed Clevenger, the City Administrator, stated, “Chief Sturlaugson was selected because he is truly the best person for the job. He has proven himself in the interim chief role over the past seven months to be the most capable to lead our department and serve our residents. He immediately stepped into the role and began to lead the team and implement processes and training. We have a fully staffed department for the first time in a long while, and as we see a growth shift in our community’s future, it became evident that hiring from within was the right choice.”

Sturlaugson is married, and he and his wife Rhiannon have two children: Ty, who is in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Dental Program, and Cydnee, who is a nursing student at Western Wyoming Community College. When not working, Shaun enjoys spending time with family, fly fishing, hunting, reading, traveling, coaching baseball, and enjoying the occasional cigar.