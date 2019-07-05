Interim UW President Brings Two Aboard To Help Run School

Laramie, WY (7/5/19) – The new University of Wyoming interim president Neil Theobald is reportedly bringing in Bill Mai and Chris Boswell to help in running the university over the next year. Both Mail and Boswell were candidates for Theobald’s interim president position.

Sponsor

Mai will serve as the school’s interim vice president with Boswell being the interim vice president of community affairs.

Theobald began his 12-month term as UW’s interim president on July 1. Both Mai and Boswell will start their positions this Monday.