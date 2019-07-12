International Day Saturday In Bunning Park

Rock Springs, WY (7/12/19) – One of Sweetwater County’s most enjoyable public events will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at Bunning Park. International Day will continue the nearly 100-year tradition of celebrating the diverse cultural makeup of Rock Springs.

International Day will again kick off with the Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8:00 a.m. A variety of stage entertainment will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the final performance starting at 8:00 p.m.

Admission to the event is free. This year’s International Day will feature over 40 vendors and a wide variety of food and beverage for sale.

Here is a list of scheduled stage performances:

10:00 a.m. – The EIO Band

11:00 a.m. – Red Desert Rapture Belly Dancing

11:45 a.m. – Ballet Folkorico Quetzalcoat de Utah

12:45 p.m. – Sonali Loomba

1:45 p.m. – Spirit Eagle Dancers

2:25 p.m. – Ballet Folkorico Quetzalcoat de Utah

3:45 p.m. – Sonali Loomba

4:45 p.m. – Spirit Eagle Dancers

5:45 p.m. – Red Desert Rapture Belly Dancing

6:30 p.m. – The EIO Band

8:00 p.m. – Ten Years Gone