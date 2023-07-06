International Days is rolling into Rock Springs

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING — Come out and join the annual celebration of the diverse heritages in Rock Springs at this year’s International Days. This event will be filled with a variety of food, fun, entertainment, kids activities and more in Bunning Park this Saturday, July 8, 2023.

This festival is the only one of its kind in the state of Wyoming, and takes about seven to eight months to plan the event every year. This year’s festival will feature a wide range of local, regional and international entertainment, kids activities, exotic foods, and you can also enjoy over twenty different imported beers from around the world. There will also be performers ofboth music and dance from all over the globe. This is a free event to the public, and is family friendly. The celebration will begin with the featured Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., entertainment begins at 10 a.m. and lasts throughout the entire day.

Entertainment schedule will include:

10 a.m. – Dave Pedri and the EIO Band – Polk Music

11 a.m. – Hot House West – American Jazz

12 p.m. – Viva Peru Dance – Peruvian Dance and Music

1 p.m. – Halau Ku Pono I Kamalani – Hawaiian Dance

2 p.m. – Dave Pedri and the EIO Band – Polka Music

3 p.m. – Danza y Color Utah – Mexican Dance and Music

4 p.m. – Hot House West – American Jazz

5 p.m. – Halua Ku Pono I Kamalani – Hawaiian Dance

6 p.m. – Danza y Color Utah – Mexican Dance and Music

7 p.m. – Viva Peru Dance – Peruvian Dance and Music

8 p.m. – Angus Mohr – Celtic Rock