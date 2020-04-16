International Newmar Kountry Klub cancels 2020 International Rally in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) – The Newmar Kountry Klub Board of Directors officially cancelled their 2020 International Rally scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex August 23-28, 2020 due to COVID-19. The International Newmar Kountry Klub would have brought more than 1,000 travelers, 500 RV’s, and a variety of vendors from all over the United States and Canada to Rock Springs in August.

Ron and Wanda Llewellyn, International Directors, explained, “As all of you are aware, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has changed many elements of our daily lives here at home and around the world. Certainly, here at Newmar, our focus continues to be the safety of our employees as well as the Newmar owners that routinely visit our service department and other facilities here in Nappanee. With the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic, the Kountry Klub Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to not conduct the 2020 International Rally scheduled for August 23-28, 2020 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Although we are certain that this virus’ impact on safety and daily life will run its course, the uncertainty regarding its duration has brought us to this difficult decision. We are hopeful all members that made plans to attend this year’s event, understand the serious nature of this situation and will agree that this is the most responsible decision for everyone involved.”

Larry Lloyd, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director explained, “This is the second large RV Rally that has cancelled this summer due to COVID-19. The cancellation of these events is drastically affecting the Sweetwater Events Complex budget. This significant loss of revenue from rentals and the campgrounds will impact the services that we offer, and the board and staff will be looking directly to Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming for funding.”

Losing the rally will have a direct impact on local businesses in Sweetwater County. With over 1,000 people scheduled to be in the area for a minimum of 6 days, local businesses would have seen a considerable impact. The International Rally estimated an economic impact of approximately $817,000 in revenue for local businesses. It’s a big blow for businesses that are already struggling and were counting on extra revenue from the event. The City of Rock Springs, City of Green River and Sweetwater County will also lose the sales tax revenue generated by visitors during this international event.

Even though the rally is cancelled, the Sweetwater Events Complex RV Campground will remain open to RV’ers. Campgrounds that home many full-time RVing families are closing across the nation. The Events Complex campground will allow RV’ers a place to stay along with adequate space for social distancing and full hook ups. The Sweetwater Events Complex RV Campground can offer overnight stays for traveling nurses, medical workers, and full time displaced RV’ers.

The rest of the Sweetwater Events Complex buildings will remain closed to the public per the Governor’s request. For any questions about a specific event or need more information, call the office at (307) 352-6789.