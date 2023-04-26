Intersection of Dewar and College Drive closed due to street maintenance

Google Maps Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On April 27th College Drive, near US Bank and Wells Fargo bank, will be CLOSED to Dewar Drive, for street repair. The closure is expected to last till May 12, 2023. Delays are to be expected. Please adhere to all traffic control devices and plan accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please call 307-352-1540 and ask for the Engineering Department.