Introducing the ladies and gentleman of the GRHS Wolves Homecoming Court

Wyo4news photo

Wyo4news staff, wyoming.com [Press Release]

Green River, Wyoming – The powderpuff football game featuring Sophomore/Junior girls vs. Senior/Junior girls kicked off Homecoming week for GRHS Monday, September 19 before the game homecoming royalty court was introduced to the crowd, with King and Queen being announced tonight September 20, at the bonfire/pep rally beginning at 7 p.m. Below is a list of the court and a bio about each student.

Advertisement

Alexa Alatorre, daughter of Jacquelin Garcia and Jose Luis Alatorre. Alexa is a part of the Student Council, and girls soccer. In her spare time, she enjoys watching movies and hanging out with her friends and family

Charlotte Fowler, daughter of Brad and Janet Fowler. Charlotte is the student body president, in NHS and participates in other school clubs. In her free time, she likes to paint and do pottery.

Kenia Zarate, daughter of Ezequiel Zarate and Elizabeth Garcia. Kenia participates in Student Council, Hope Squad, and Girls Soccer. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, hanging out with her friends, and spending time with her family.

Kristinah Serrano, daughter of Mike Serrano and Deborah Serrano. Kristinah is a part of art and theater. She is also a dance teacher and likes to be with her friends and loved ones in her spare time.

Vanessa Valerio, daughter of Hippy and Heather Valerio. Vanessa participates in student council and sports including tennis and soccer. She enjoys spending time with friends and watching movies with her family.

Advertisement

Abram Vergara, son of Juanita and Jorge Vergara. Abram is a part of Soccer and NHS. In his spare time, he likes to hang out with friends and play volleyball.

Jace Paoli, son of Darchell Hacking and Daniel Paoli. Jace is one of the varsity captains for the Green River Knights baseball team. He enjoys spending countless hours with friends and being with his family.

Jackson Mitchell, son of Christopher Mitchell and Jessica Berger. Jackson is the Captain and spokesperson for the Football team and starts for both offense and defense. He is a member of the National Honors Society and has maintained a 4.1 GPA. In his free time, Jackson enjoys attending school events and hanging out with friends.

Kyler Bartlett, son of Jason Bartlett and Jenissa Meredith. Kyler participates in Football, Wrestling, and Track. In his free time, he likes to weight lift, spend time with family, and he’s a huge Star Wars nerd.

Xander Lindsey, son of Jackie Barnhart and Darnell Lindsey. Xander is a part of basketball and NHS. In his spare time, he likes to play sports and hang out with his friends and family.