Investigation Into Historic Yellowstone Lookout Fire Wraps Up

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming — An investigation into a fire that destroyed the historic Mount Holmes Fire Lookout in Yellowstone National Park confirmed the building burned from the top down due to a lightning strike.

Advertisement

The investigation wrapped up the week of July 29, and structure fire staff cleaned up the site and mitigated all the hazards, according to a Yellowstone National Park press release on Monday.

Staff also repaired the damaged radio repeater, and the Mount Homes Trail west of the junction with the Trilobite Lake Trail and the summit of Mount Holmes is now open.

Advertisement

At this time, park managers have no plans to rebuild the lookout.

The historic lookout located southwest of Mammoth Hot Springs and north of Madison Junction burned to the ground July 16, 2019, when a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area.