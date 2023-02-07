Investigation leads to arrest following shots fired call

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through diligent investigative efforts, Rock Springs Police Department officers arrested Parker Simpson on February 1, 2023, on multiple charges related to the “shots fired” call that came in on January 28, 2023, at the Wyoming Club. Parker Simpson was arrested on 15 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Felony Property Destruction, and Felony possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. RSPD would like to thank the community for their support during this investigation.