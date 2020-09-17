Investigation ongoing in Tuesday’s Cheyenne shooting incident

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page

Wyo4News Staff,
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — There is still no updated information on a shooting incident that took place in Cheyenne early Tuesday morning.

 

Wednesday, Cheyenne police confirmed only that multiple people were shot during an incident that occurred at a convenience store on Dell Range Boulevard in northeast Cheyenne.

A police spokesperson gave no further details concerning injuries to those shot or if anyone has been taken into custody. Cheyenne Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

 

