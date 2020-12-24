Iris Marie Hart (August 5, 1928 – December 21, 2020)

Iris Marie Hart, 92, of Green River, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2020 at the Mission at Castle Rock due to complications of COVID 19.

She was born August 5, 1928 in Red Mesa, Colorado to Don Leroy Walker and Pearl Arminta Ball.

Iris married Samuel Nils Hart on November 13, 1968 in Bennington, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Latter-day Saints Temple. Iris was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many different callings.

Iris was a very talented pianist/organist and was a piano teacher for many years. She really enjoyed teaching and loved her students. Iris loved music, friends, and most importantly her family.

She was survived by Gary Martin and wife Barbara of Eagle River, Alaska, Daughter-in-law Mona Hart of Green River, Wyoming, Samuel and Jessica Hart of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kris Hart and partner Teresa of Logan, Utah, Paulette Carlson and husband Mike of Green River, Wyoming, Nils Hart and wife Terry of Layton, Utah; numerous grandchildren including Shawn Martin of Eagle River, Alaska, Heather Martin of Anchorage, Alaska, Jennifer Goff and husband Trevor of Littleton Colorado, Jessica Hart of Carrington, North Dakota and Jakob Hart of Laramie, Wyoming, Astrid Hart of Indianapolis, Indiana, and many more including great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID 19, the family is having a small graveside service only. Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River on December 30th at 1 p.m. If attending please wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart.

