It is finally “game week” for Wyoming Cowboy football

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 19, 2020) — Well, it took a while, but it finally got here. The Wyoming Cowboy football team will start Monday’s practice session in “game week” mode, preparing for their season-opening game against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Wyoming was scheduled to open the season on September 5, but that all changed when the Mountain West decided to cancel the 2020 season due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Advertisement

After the Mountain West and member schools reconsidered their earlier actions, it was decided that Moutain West football would start this week with all-conference teams playing an eight-game schedule against only conference teams. Only Air Force will have non-conference opponents (see below).

All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 99.7JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Pokes will open the season on the road Saturday at Nevada. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. local time.

The Wolf Pack were 7-6 (4-4 in the MW) last season. The Cowboys defeated Nevada 31-3 in 2019. Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers passed for two touchdowns in that game, and running back Xazavian Valladay rushed for 206 yards. Both return to the Cowboy lineup this season. Wyoming is coming off an 8-5 (4-4 MW) season that included a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.

Advertisement

Wyoming is currently rated as the Moutain West’s fourth strongest team in the latest Moutain West Wire Power Poll. Nevada is ranked No. 8. Boise State tops the list with San Deigo State and Air Force numbers two and three. See the compete Power Poll here.

This week, other MW matchups have Utah State at Boise State, Hawai’i at Fresno State, New Mexico at Colorado State, UNLV at San Diego State, and Air Force at San Jose State.

Air Force has already played one game this season, a 40-7 win over Navy on October 3. They will also play non-conference Army on November 11 as part of the Commander In Chief series.