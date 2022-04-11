It is going to get chilly later today with possible snowy conditions

Shutterstock photo

April 11, 2022 — If you’re going to by traveling west or up north today and Tuesday, you could be running into snowy conditions. The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Evanston area for this afternoon through Tuesday night. Upwards of five to seven inches of snow accumulations of snow is possible.

Heading north accumulations of eight to 14 inches are possible in the Tetons today and Tuesday with six to 12 inches possible in Yellowstone National Park. The city of Jackson could see four to sevens inches of the white stuff today and tonight.

The National Weather Service is also calling for significant snowfall totals in the Absaroka and Wind River Ranges.

In Sweetwater County, there is a slight chance of rain and possible snow showers late this afternoon with an 80% chance of snow showers tonight. We could see up to one inch of accumulation. While today’s high is expected to be 50, a cold front is expected to arrive late this afternoon dropping temperatures and bringing stronger winds. The low tonight will be 24.

Tuesday will be chilly in Rock Springs and Green River with a high of 36 with snow showers and winds up to 40 mph. Little snow accumulation is expected with less than an inched forecast for Tuesday. We will stay chilly on Wednesday a high of 36, but warming into the upper 40s by Thursday and low 50s by Friday.