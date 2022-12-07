It was a record setting ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive

Wyo4News photo

December 7, 2022 — It was a record-setting day Tuesday for this year’s Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) Cans for Cans food drive. This year the annual event collected over 13,500 food items that will be donated to area food banks. The total included collections from Smith’s Food and Drug drop-off locations in Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Pinedale, Big Piney, and Kemmerer.

Local residents were asked to donate canned or non-perishable food items in exchange for a free Pepsi product courtesy of WWB.

Locally, during yesterday’s drop-off, the Rock Springs Smith’s location had collections of over 3,500 food items, with the Green River Smith’s location receiving just over 2,500 food items. Evanston also had its collection yesterday, with citizens donating around 2,600 items.

According to WWB, each community competes to win a Cans for Cans trophy for the highest amount of collections.