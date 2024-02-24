It’s a Cowgirl/Cowboy basketball double-header today

University of Wyoming photo

February 24, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams both play home games today at the Arena Auditorium. The Cowgirls will start things by taking on New Mexico at 2 p.m., with the Cowboys facing off against Boise State at 5:30 p.m.

Cowgirls vs. New Mexico

It will be a battle of two teams currently in a three-way tie for second place in the Mountain West Conference with 9-5 conference marks. Bosie State also sports a 9-5 conference record. ULNLV leads the league at 13-1.

The Cowgirls hope to stop a three-game losing streak today, while New Mexico comes into the contest winning two of its last three games.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off at 2 p.m.

Cowboys vs. Boise State

The Pokes will take on a Bosie State team today that currently sits in second place in the conference with a 9-4 record, 1/2 game behind Utah State. Wyoming is 6-7 in the Mountain West.

The Broncos come into Laramie having won its last two games. Wyoming has lost four of its previous five games. Today’s game will be the season’s only meeting for the two teams.

The game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 5 p.m., with the tip-off at 5:30 p.m.