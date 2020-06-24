It’s a great day to go Dip, Dodge & Slide

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 24, 2020) — Today will be the season’s first Dip, Dodge & Slide at Century West Park in Rock Springs. Last Wednesday’s opening was canceled due to chilly conditions, but the weather will not be a problem today with expected highs in the 80’s.

All ages are welcome to participate in playing dodgeball, riding the slip and slide, and taking a dip in the Century West pool. The event is free and will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. The program is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs.

