It’s a Puppet Show!

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Close to 100 children and their parents were in attendance Monday at the Space-A-Cade puppet show.

Ventriloquist Meghan Casey with Rocky Mountain Puppets performed at 1 p.m. at The Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. Casey and her cavalcade of puppets were met with giggles and laughs as she tied in with the library’s Universe of Stories Summer Reading Challenge and showed how the power of reading can help kids solve problems.

Sunny Hobbs, new Youth Services manager at Rock Springs Library, said she was thrilled that both the morning session at White Mountain Library and the performance at the theater were well-attended.

The Sweetwater County Library System continues its reading challenge on Tuesday with Stomp Rockets. Children attending will have the opportunity to design a paper rocket and use the power of their feet to send it skyward. The activity will be offered at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Driver, Rock Springs.