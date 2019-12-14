It’s another snowy day out there; drive safely

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 14, 2019) — With another round of snow rolling through the area, drivers should be cautious when out on the roads today and Sunday.

The entire Interstate 80 corridor in southern Wyoming remains open, but roads are reported to be slick with snow falling, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation road report as of 7:45 a.m.

Highway 191 north is also slick with snowfall, with some fog reported in the Farson area.

Highway 530 between Green River and the Utah State line is wet and slick in spots.

The National Weather Service in Riverton posts a winter weather advisory for the Rock Springs area from now until 5 p.m. Saturday, breezy with an 80% chance of snow predicted.

Temperature are predicted to drop, and Sunday will have a high of 13 degree. It will be partly sunny.