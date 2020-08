TETON PASS, WY (August 31, 2020) – Labor Day is still a week away and Wyoming is already seeing snow.

Advertisement

A little after 3:00 pm today, the Wyoming Department of Transportation cameras on Teton Pass showed the following images:

Advertisement

These web cameras are located on Teton Pass (mm 11.2) – Jackson Hole Valley.

Happy First Day of Winter! Just joking. That isn’t until December 21.