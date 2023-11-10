It’s Cowboy football and Cowgirl basketball tonight

Wyoming Cowboy football arriving in Las Vegas for tonight’s game against UNLV (University of Wyoming photo)

November 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Releases

It’s a busy Friday night for Wyoming Cowboys sports. The UW football team is in Las Vegas to play UNLV in a key Mountain West game. Broadcast time is 7 p.m. with kickoff at 8:45 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

Also, the Wyoming women’s basketball team will host Nebraska at the Double-A tonight. That game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30.

Cowboy Football

The Wyoming Cowboys (6-3 overall, 3-2 MW) hit the road for a showdown with UNLV (7-2 overall, 4-1 MW) in another key Mountain West Conference matchup. UNLV is currently tied with Fresno State for second place in the Mountain West. Air Force leads the league with a 5-0 mark (8-1 overall)

Both Wyoming and UNLV are coming off wins. Wyoming beat rival CSU 24-15 last Friday night in Laramie, while UNLV assured themselves of a winning season last Saturday with a 56-14 road win over New Mexico. The Rebels have won five of their previous six games. Their lone loss in those contests was a 31-24 road loss to Fresno State, 24-31. Wyoming owns a 24-19 home win over the Bulldogs.

Cowgirls Basketball

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will host Big Ten foe Nebraska tonight in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (1-0) opened the season last Monday with a 77-60 home win over North Dakota. Allyson Fertig scored 18 points for UW and grabbed 11 rebounds in that win. She now is just outside the top 10 in program history for career double-doubles.

The Cornhuskers are coming off a 90-42 victory over Northwestern State. Nebraska was led by 2022-23 All-Big Ten honoree Jaz Shelley’s 17 points.

The Cowgirls are searching for their first-ever win over the Cornhuskers (0-8), which includes three home losses in the series.

Cowboys Basketball Plays Saturday

The 1-0 Cowboy basketball team will be home Saturday evening at the Double-A against Cal Poly. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6 p.m., with the tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

Cowgirl Volleyball Win Thursday Night

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team rallied for a 3-1 win at San Diego State Thursday night. After dropping the first set 25-19, Wyoming rattled off three straight sets to win the match. The Cowgirls are now 7-8 in the Mountain West and 18-8 on the season. They will play at UNLV on Saturday in the season’s final match.