It’s Cowgirls vs. Cowgirls today in Stillwater, Oklahoma

University of Wyoming photo

December 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

No matter the score, the Cowgirls will win today’s game between the Wyoming Cowgirls and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls basketball teams. The game will be played in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with tip-off at noon.

Wyoming, 4-2, comes into today’s game coming off one of their best early season performance, an 86-74 win over previously undefeated BYU last Tuesday. Oklahoma State, 3-3, has lost its last three games. The latest was a 75-57 loss to Ohio State in a tournament in the Bahamas on November 22.

Wyoming is 1-2 all-time against Oklahoma State and has lost the lone meeting in Stillwater. The Cowgirls won the last contest between the two teams, 75-71, in Laramie during the 2011 Women’s NIT.