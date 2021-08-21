It’s day two of River Festival and Art on the Green





August 21, 2021 — The second and final day of the 20th Annual River Festival will take place today at Expedition Island and Evers Park in Green River.

The Green River Chamber fundraiser, “The Great Duck Race,” will be at noon today. Cash prizes will be awarded to the owners of ducks finishing first, second, and third. Those who purchase ducks do not have to be present to win.

Saturday, August 20 River Festival Event Schedule

7 a.m. – “Run with the Horses” Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 K

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Brew Garden

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Food Trucks

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Homemade/Handmade Vendors

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Car and Bike Show

12 p.m. – Great Duck Race

Art on The Green in the Expedition Island Pavilion – The 24-hour art competition will conclude at 11 a.m., but there is still plenty to do. Visitors are encouraged to view the artwork at no cost as well as participate in a fund-raising silent auction. In addition, an awards banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m.