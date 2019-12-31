It’s finally ‘Game Day’ for the Wyoming Cowboys vs. Georgia State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 31, 2019) – The practice sessions are done, the pre-game media questions have been answered, and the prep rallies are over… It’s time to play some football! The day has arrived for the Wyoming Cowboys to play Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.

Advertisement

Game time is 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s game marks the first time Wyoming has played in the Arizona Bowl and also the first time they have played Georgia State in football. Both teams sport 7 and 5 records entering the contest. Both were also 4-4 in their respective conferences.

Advertisement

Wyoming has played in post-season bowl games two of the three years. Last season, while the team qualified for post-season play with a 6-6 record, no bowl invite was extended.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl is 1-1 in bowl game since becoming Wyoming’s head coach. The Bohl lead Pokes defeated Central Michigan, 37-14, in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and lost 24-21 to BYU in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl. Overall, Wyoming is 7-8 in bowl games since 1951.