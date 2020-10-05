It’s Fire Prevention Week

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 5, 2020) — Yesterday was the kick-off of Fire Prevention Week. Fire officials encourage homeowners to make sure that smoke detectors are installed in every bedroom and all are interconnected throughout the home. The testing of all home smoke detectors should also take place once a month.

According to the Nation Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of home fires with almost half of the reported home fire starting in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.