It’s “high noon” do or done today for Cowboy basketball

University of Wyoming photo

March 13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys will look to extend their season today with their opening round game of the Men’s Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Pokes, seeded #8, will face Fresno State, the #9 seed, at noon today in Las Vegas. The game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 11:30.

The Pokes have won their last two contests entering today’s game with the Bulldogs. One of those win was last Saturday’s 86-47 road win at Fresno State. Wyoming also narrowly won the season’s first meeting 68-67 in Laramie.

The winner of today’s Wyoming/Fresno State game will advance to the tournament’s game against Utah State, the Mountain West regular season champion and the tournament’s #1 seed. The Aggies received an opening-round bye.

Other first-round games today will have San Jose State (#10) playing Colorado State (#7) and Air Force (#11) taking on New Mexico (#6).

Jeff Linder’s Mountain West Tournament History

This will be Wyoming Head Coach Jeff Linder’s third appearance at the Mountain West Tournament. Last season, Wyoming was eliminated in the first round by New Mexico 87-76. In 2022, Wyoming secured an opening round bye, then defeated UNLV 59-56 in the quarterfinals before losing 68-61 in the semi-finals to the eventual champion Boise State.