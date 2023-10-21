It’s on to the playoffs for Tigers, Eagles, Buffalos, and Pronghorns

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne Central (Wyo4News photo)

October 21, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The regular season ended on a down note for the Rock Springs Tigers Friday night as they suffered a 35-10 home loss to Cheyenne Central. The Tigers (3-6) came into the game having won their last two games. But it’s time to put the loss behind them and prepare for the 4A playoffs.

Rock Springs will be the #7 seed in the 4A post-season, and that means a road trip to #2 seed Cheyenne East next Friday. On September 22, the Tigers lost to the then top-ranked East Thunderbirds 68-7. Cheyenne East finished the regular season with an 8-1 mark, their only loss to current top-rated and undefeated Sheridan.

Other 4A playoff matchups are Kelly Walsh (#8) at Sheridan (#1), Thunder Basin (#5) at Campbell County (#4), and Cheyenne Central (#6) at Natrona County (#3).

Buffalos Finish Regular Season Undefeated

Mountain View left no doubts about their 2A #1 ranking, wrapping up the regular season with a 38-0 win at Kemmerer Friday night. The win upped the Buffalos’ regular season record to 9-0. Mountain View will enter the playoffs as the 2A West #1 seed and will host Wheatland (East #4) next week. Game time for the game has not yet been announced.

Other 6-Man playoff games, Hullet (North #4) at Little Snake River (South #1), Dubois (South #3) at Kaycee (North #2), and Encampment (South#2) will be at home against Encampment (North #3).

3A Playoffs

The Green River Wolves, 1-8, did not advance to this year’s 3A playoffs. Here are next week’s opening round games: Star Valley (West #1) at home against Worland (East #4), Powell (West #3) at Buffalo (East #2), Douglas (East #3) travels to Cody (West #2), and Riverton (East #1) will host Evanston (West #4).