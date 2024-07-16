It’s polka week at Concerts in the Park

Photo Courtesy of Rich Kaumo

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Get ready for a musical treat! The Rich Kaumo Band is set to headline this week’s Concert in the Park series. But that’s not all. They’ll be sharing the stage with Dave Pedri and the EIO Band.

The Rich Kaumo Band is a dynamic duo, affectionately known as the Bellow Brothers. Rich, the accordion player, and his partner Dano, the guitarist and vocalist, make up the band. The band’s roots trace back to the 1970s when Rich first formed it with Bill Thompson of Green River. Back then, Bill played the banjo and saxophone.

On the other hand, Dave’s band is a quartet. It features Dave on accordion and backup vocals, as well as the harmonious trio of Ruby Wilkison, Chynna Randall, and Hannah Millemon.

The Rich Kaumo Band’s music is a blend of international genres. It’s inspired by Rich’s travels across Europe, including countries like Yugoslavia, Germany, and Switzerland. He found the musical culture there captivating. Over the years, the band has had the chance to perform at numerous events across Wyoming.

Interestingly, the EIO Band has a rich history with the Concerts in the Park. They were the first band to perform when the series started about 30 years ago. In fact, they were the only band that year! Their repertoire includes old and new country, bluegrass, folk polka, and more.

Rich Kaumo invites the community to join them this week. He promises, “It will be a fun time for the family.” If you’re interested, the Rich Kaumo Band will be performing on Wednesday, June 17th, 2024, at 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Don’t miss out!