It’s the last day to submit interest in vacant District #1 Board of Trustee seat

July 3, 2023 — Wyo4News

Residents who are interested in filling the vacancy on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees are reminded they have until 5 p.m. today to submit their letter of interest.

The board is looking to fill the unfinished term of former board member Kari Cochran, who resigned on June 1. Cochran’s term on the board is through 2026.

Interested parties are scheduled to be interviewed by the District #1 Board of Trustees on Tuesday, July 9, with one person selected.