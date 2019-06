Rock Springs, WY (6/12/19) – One of the most popular summer features of the area will get it’s official start today. Dip, Dodge and Slide will hit the hill at Century West Park beginning at 1:30 this afternoon.

Advertisement

Dip Dodge and Slide allows kids, of all ages, the opportunity to cool off by enjoying games of dodgeball, a trip down the slip and slide, or a dip in the Century West Pool.

The free event will occur every Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting today until August 7.