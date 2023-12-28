It’s time to recycle that natural Christmas tree

Wyo4News photo

December 28, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The time to part with that natural Christmas tree has come for many residents. The City of Rock Springs Parks Department encourages locals not to put those trees out for curbside pickup but to instead take them to 200 Community Park Drive in Rock Springs so they can be recycled into mulch. The mulch will be used in city parks and planters. Trees placed curbside will end up in the landfill and will not be part of the recycling program.

Residents are also asked to make sure that all lights and decorations, including tinsel, have been removed. Flocked trees, wreaths, and other green waste are not to be dropped off at the 200 Community Park Drive location.

The tree dropoff area is open now until January 31. Residents are asked to drop off trees during daylight hours.