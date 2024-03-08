It’s time to “spring ahead” this Sunday

March 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Daylight Savings Time is coming up this Sunday. Remember, you will “spring ahead” one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday. Yes, that does mean your weekend will be one hour shorter. This year, Daylight Savings Time will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday, November 3.

Not every place in the United States will be adjusting their clocks on Sunday. Federal law under the Uniform Time Act allows states to observe year-round standard time, as is the case in Arizona and Hawaii. However, some Arizona residents will be affected by Sunday’s clock change as the Navajo Nation within Arizona does recongnize Daylight Savings Time.

The Uniform Time Act prohibits states from switching to permanent daylight saving time. A separate, bipartisan congressional bill enabling states to switch to daylight savings time permanently is currently held up in committee in Washington, D.C. Currenty, 12 states have passed measures or are pending legislation contingent on congressional action. One of those states is Wyoming.