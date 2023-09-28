It’s UW’s Homecoming as Pokes host Lobos Saturday

University of Wyoming photo

September 28, 2023 — It’s Homecoming weekend for the University of Wyoming. Saturday will also mark Wyoming’s first Mountain West Conference football game. Wyoming posted a 3-1 record in their non-conference schedule, while their opponent, New Mexico, is currently 2-2, also all non-conference games.

Saturday’s Wyoming/New Mexico game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s

99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 12:30 p.m. with kickoff at 2 p.m.

The Mountain West

Air Force currently leads the Mountain West standings with a 2-0 record. The Falcons have recorded wins over Utah State, 39-21, and 45-20 at San Jose State. Air Force will host San Diego State (0-1 in the MW, 2-3 overall) on Saturday. Preseason conference favorite Fresno State (4-0) will open MW play hosting Nevada (0-0, 0-4) Saturday night.

This week’s meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and New Mexico Lobos will be the 76th in history between the two schools. The Cowboys lead the overall series with 40 wins to 35 wins for UNM. Wyoming is 48-46-3 in homecoming games.