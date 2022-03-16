J.R. Simplot Co. earns EPA’s Energy Star certification

March 16, 2022 — Yesterday, J.R. Simplot Company was named by the Environmental Protection Agency as one of 93 U.S. manufacturing plants earning the agency’s ENERGY STAR certification for 2021. Energy Star certified plants are verified by the EPA to be among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries.

According to a press release from the EPA, ENERGY STAR certified plants are verified to be among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries. Together, they prevented more than 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial sector, which is responsible for nearly a third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

The local J.R. Simplot Company was recognized for its production of nitrogenous fertilizer. They were the only Wyoming company listed by the EPA. Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. in Salt Lake City (commercial bread and roll baking) and TreeHouse Foods, Inc. of Odgen, Utah (cookie & cracker baking) were also listed as receiving certification.