J.T. Larson selected for Western Governor’s Leadership Institute

June 5, 2024 — Wyo4News

Rock Springs resident J.T. Larson has been selected to represent Wyoming at the 2024 Western Governors’ Leadership Institute in Olympic Valley, California. That event will take place June 9-12.

Every year, the Western Governors’ Foundation, an arm of the Western Governor’s Association, selects young adults to represent their states, territories, and tribes as institute delegates.

During the upcoming forum, Larson and other delegates will attend the Annual Meeting of the Western Governors’ Association. He will also attend an exclusive one-day leadership development forum to learn from and interact with Governors, former Governors, and other prominent Western state leaders.

Larson is currently the Business Agent at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and is also the youngest member of the Wyoming House of Representatives representing District 17.