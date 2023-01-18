Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation announced at GR City Council meeting

L/R–Council members Robert Berg, Sherry Bushman, Mayor Pete Rust, Boren, Council members Gary Killpack, Ron Williams and George Jost. Photo submitted by the City of Green River.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River City Council presented the Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation to Michael Boren, Assistant Director of Life Skills of Wyoming Tuesday night. The Jackalope Jump event will be held at PJ Wataha Complex in Rock Springs (Wataha Pond – 2059 Clubhouse Dr.) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the jump begins at 12 p.m.

During the meeting, the Green River City Council also honored outgoing Ward I Council member Jim Zimmerman. Jim served four years on the Council. The City of Green River would like to thank Jim for his service to the citizens of Green River.

The full agenda for that night can be seen here.